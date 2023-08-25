Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi hails invitation to join BRICS

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
On the eve of the 15th BRICS Summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Johannesburg and expressed his congratulations to Iran for joining BRICS. China, according to Xi, is prepared to step up its collaboration with Iran on the BRICS and other multilateral platforms in order to promote the strong and healthy growth of multilateralism.

