Iran: New solutions required to thwart 'draconian' US sanctions

Published: Sep 16, 2022, 09:20 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi says new solutions are needed to thwart America's sanctions against the west Asian country. While speaking at the ongoing SCO summit, Raisi called for an expansion of free trade among the SCO's member countries.
