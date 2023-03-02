Inside South Asia: Pakistan economy on the brink

Week after week we have been reporting on the abysmal state of affairs in Pakistan with the country's economy tottering on the brink of collapse and if you needed more evidence of how desperate and anguished the Pakistani citizens are here it is in a viral video. A Pakistani man says "Allah! Give us Modi, so that he can fix our country" he wants the Indian Prime Minister to govern Pakistan. Yes, that's how bad things really are in the country. Neha Khanna tells you more in this report.