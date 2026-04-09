/Inside Amsterdam’s Offline Club: Where Phones Are Banned And Silence Takes Over

Published: Apr 09, 2026, 17:00 IST | Updated: Apr 09, 2026, 17:00 IST
In a world ruled by constant notifications, Amsterdam’s unique “offline club” is offering something rare, complete digital silence. Guests hand over their phones at the door and spend two hours disconnected from screens. Instead, they dive into creative, reflective activities and real conversations. The idea is simple but powerful: take a break from the digital noise and reconnect with yourself. As digital fatigue rises globally, this concept is striking a chord.