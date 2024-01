The Indian Navy said on Saturday that the fire onboard the British oil tanker MV Marlin Luanda has been brought under control, and a team of the Navy is monitoring the situation. This comes after the INS Visakhapatnam proceeded to provide assistance in response to a distress call from MV Marlin Luanda on the night of January 26. The Navy further stated that a US and French warship also responded to the distress call.