Indigo Chaos: Delhi Airport Says Flight Ops Getting Back to Normal

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 06, 2025, 13:04 IST | Updated: Dec 06, 2025, 13:04 IST
Delhi Airport has announced that Indigo flight operations are steadily resuming after a period of severe disruptions caused by mass cancellations due to crew shortages and new regulatory requirements.

