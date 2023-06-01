India's Tejas fighter jets be powered by GE 414 engine? | Washington-New Delhi deal in the works
The Biden administration is preparing to sign a deal that would allow US-based general electric to produce engines for military aircraft on the Indian soil. A deal finalizing the joint production is expected to be inked and announced by the time Biden hosts Indian PM Narendra Modi for an official state visit on June 22. GE has offered some transfer of technology to HAL, which will produce the engines as a licensed manufacturer.