India's role in BRICS: Grouping represents over one-quarter of global GDP & 42% of world population

India, Russia, China, Brazil and South Africa form one of the world’s most important economic blocs. As per UN data, the BRICS grouping represents more than one-quarter of global GDP; and 42% of the world’s population. Significantly, the BRICS have seen their economic influence increase over the past decades, as drivers of global growth, trade and investment. South Africa's BRICS Sherpa, Anil Sooklal, spoke to our principal diplomatic correspondent on India's role. He also spoke about the conflicts in Asia and Africa.