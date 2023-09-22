India's market regulator overhauls bond market rules

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 01:25 PM IST
India’s market regulator has announced a significant development aimed at bolstering the nation's bond market. SEBI reports that the penalties currently implied on companies who fail to satisfy required quotas for bond market borrowing will be eliminated. The market's comments indicated that loans from traditional banks continue to be a more cost-effective option for many businesses.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos