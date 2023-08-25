India's G20 summit: Russian president to skip G20 summit in India

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 06:35 PM IST
India’s G20 presidency this year presents an exceptional opportunity for the country to spearhead a collective approach to tackle multiple, complex, and interconnected challenges while placing, front and centre, the aspirations and needs of the developing world but what is India's contribution to G20? What changes can India bring to the world order as part of the G20 presidency?

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos