Indian PM Modi to attend ASEAN-Summit and East Asia Summit in Jakarta

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 06, 2023, 01:35 PM IST
Future cooperation on the Indo-Pacific, trade issues, the situation in Myanmar, and the recent controversy over China’s map are likely to be on the agenda as Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves on Wednesday for a two-day visit, from September 6-7 to Jakarta to attend the annual ASEAN-India Summit and the East Asia Summit hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

