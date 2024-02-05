Indian PM invited to speak at World Government Summit for second time
In a major diplomatic event the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the World Government Summit in Dubai as the guest of honor on February 14th. It marks the second time that Narendra Modi has been invited to speak at the prestigious Summit the first being in 2018. The World Government Summit is an annual Gathering that brings together world leaders policy makers experts and thought leaders from various fields. Watch to know more!