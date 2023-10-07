Indian middle class grows 5-fold in 9 years

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 07, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
The middle class is the fastest-growing major segment of the Indian population in both percentage and absolute terms, rising at 6.3 percent per year between 1995 and 2021. It now represents 31 percent of the population and is expected to be 38 percent by 2031 and 60 percent in 2047.

