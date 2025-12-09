LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Indian government decides to slash IndiGo's flight schedule by 10 per cent

Indian government decides to slash IndiGo's flight schedule by 10 per cent

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 09, 2025, 23:19 IST | Updated: Dec 09, 2025, 23:19 IST
Indian government decides to slash IndiGo's flight schedule by 10 per cent
Indian government decides to slash IndiGo's flight schedule by 10 per cent

Trending Topics

trending videos