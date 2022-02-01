Indian FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces 5G spectrum auction rollout

Feb 01, 2022, 01:30 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Indian FM Nirmala Sitharamn said that "the government will conduct a spectrum auction this year, which will facilitate the roll-out of 5G services by private telecom operators during the financial year 2022-23".
