Indian-flagged oil vessel attacked in the Red Sea

The Red Sea standoff continues to escalate every day Yemen's Houthi Rebels carried on with their barrage of targeted attacks on what the group refer towards Israel Affiliated ships. The latest US and Iran are involved in a war of words the former had previously accused Iran of backing the Houthis in their attacks on private vessels crossing the Red Sea. But on Saturday Iran's foreign minister rejected the accusations of their involvement. To know more watch this interview with former Indian envoy to UAE & Egypt, Navdeep Singh Puri.