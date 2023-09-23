Indian actor Sanya Malhotra in an exclusive conversation with WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 23, 2023, 09:55 PM IST
'Jawan' starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara is being praised all over the country with the movie helming the record of the biggest opening till date in the Indian Cinema. Shah Rukh Khan is breaking his own records with Jawan. Basking in the success of the movie, Sanya Malhotra talks about her experience working alongside the big names of Bollywood and the recognition after the release of the movie. Watch ahead for the exclusive conversation with WION's Abira Dhar.

