India to unleash $2.2 bn incentives for manufacturing surge | World Business Watch

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
Aiming to reinvigorate its manufacturing sector, India is set to offer incentives of up to 2.2 billion dollars, or 180 billion rupees, across six new sectors. this movement is a part of India's large production-linked incentive scheme, launched in 2020, targeting 14 sectors.

