In just four years, India’s toy industry has made remarkable strides, cutting toy imports from China by a massive 80%. This was achieved through a strategic combination of high tariffs and strict quality control. Between 2020 and 2024, India raised customs duty from 20% to 70% and enforced the quality control order to ensure safety standards. As a result, Chinese toy imports fell from $235 million in FY20 to just $41 million by FY24.