The Indian government set up a high-level Enquiry Committee to probe the concerns of the Biden administration about inputs pertaining to a nexus between organized criminals, gun runners, terrorists and others. And now according to a U.S justice department release alleged that an Indian govt employee working was behind a "plot to assassinate Khalistani Leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun". Sikhs for Justice chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, is a designated terrorist in India