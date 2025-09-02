LOGIN
India: Kolkata-Bound IndiGo Flight 6E812 Returns To Nagpur After Bird Hit

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 02, 2025, 15:44 IST | Updated: Sep 02, 2025, 15:44 IST
Nagpur-Kolkata IndiGo flight returns due to bird hit, passengers safe, flight cancelled, official confirms. Watch to know more!

