LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /India: Heavy rain expected in many states

India: Heavy rain expected in many states

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 10, 2025, 13:21 IST | Updated: Sep 10, 2025, 13:21 IST
India: Heavy rain expected in many states
The India Meteorological Department has issued a heavy rainfall warning for several states in eastern and northeastern India, with significant rain expected from September 11th through the 15th.

Trending Topics

trending videos