'India emerged as credible global voice of the South' says economist Jim O'Neill

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 26, 2023, 02:50 PM IST
Renowned British economist, Jim O’Neill is known for coining the acronym 'BRIC'. He praised New Delhi for hosting the G20 summit, calling it a huge diplomatic victory for India. O’Neill who serves as the senior adviser at UK's think tank spoke to WION's Principal Diplomatic Correspondent, Siddhant Sibbal. Watch ahead to know more.

