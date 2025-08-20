LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /India-China ties: BRICS unity strengthens amid US pressure

India-China ties: BRICS unity strengthens amid US pressure

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 20, 2025, 18:29 IST | Updated: Aug 20, 2025, 18:29 IST
India-China ties: BRICS unity strengthens amid US pressure
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has concluded a two-day visit to India, aimed at improving diplomatic ties and discussing key regional and global issues.

Trending Topics

trending videos