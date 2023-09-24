India-Canada Diplomatic Row | 'Shared intel' informed Trudeau of possible India hand: US Envoy

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 06:55 PM IST
The US Ambassador to Canada, David Cohen, stated that "shared intelligence among Five Eyes partners" helped "lead" Canada in asserting a possible connection between "agents" of the Indian government and the assassination of pro-Khalistan separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, amid the growing diplomatic standoff between India and Canada.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos