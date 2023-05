While most countries across the globe have entered a slow recession, the Indian economy is expected to grow by 6.7 per cent in the calendar year 2024, emerging as one of the few bright spots, a new UN report has revealed. The World Economic Situation and Prospects as of mid-2023 report released on Tuesday said India's economy is expected to expand by 5.8 per cent in 2023 and 6.7 per cent in 2024.