India: 401,993 cases, 3523 deaths in last 24 hours
May 01, 2021, 12:35 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
India has crossed the grim milestone of recording over 400,000 cases in a single day. India has reported 401,993 cases and 3523 deaths in the last 24 hours.
