India: 26 people killed as bridge collapses in Mizoram; CM Zoramthanga expresses gratitude | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
26 people have died after an under-construction railway bridge collapses in India's Northeastern state of Mizoram. All the deceased persons in the incidents were engaged in the construction.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos