Imran Khan says six people plotted to kill him; Shehbaz Sharif wins vote of confidence | Details

Pakistan is teetering on the edge. The South Asian country is battling a double whammy - economic chaos & never-ending political instability. The nation's woes have been compounded by a surge in attacks. Pakistan has been in political turmoil for a year since khan was ousted as pm last April through a no-confidence vote. Amid the calls for snap polls, sharif secured a major win for the ruling coalition. Sharif won a vote of confidence from the national assembly. Meanwhile, Imran Khan dismissed the claim made by the govt that his life is under threat from foreign agencies. He said he has identified a total of 6 persons within the country, including three fresh ones, who plotted to kill him. Pakistan is deeply in debt & needs to introduce tough reforms to unlock a tranche of a $6.5 billion bailout from the IMF, in order to avoid default. On Thursday, US called on Pakistan to move ahead on stalled reforms sought by the IMF, promising technical help.