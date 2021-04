Calling his country as "heart of the Indian ocean", Maldives Foreign minister Abdulla Shahid has called for a "peaceful, prosperous and stable" which is an "essential factor" for the "prosperity of Maldives". Speaking exclusively to our Principal Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibal during his ongoing Delhi visit, FM Abdulla said, "we will work with all our neighbors in making sure" the region continues to be peaceful."