Impact of India's growing economy: India, the hotspot for retirement?

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 07, 2023, 03:05 PM IST
A recent survey indicates a remarkable transformation unfolding in the retirement aspirations of non-resident Indians. Traditionally, the dream for many NRIs had been to settle in economically developed countries like the US, Canada, Australia, Singapore, or the UK. However, India's rapid progress towards achieving developed nation status, coupled with its resilience during global challenges, is reshaping the retirement landscape.

