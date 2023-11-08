LIVE TV

IMF praises China's post-Covid rebound, applauds its economic resurgence | World DNA | WION

WION Video Team  | Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is betting on a strong comeback for China, as it upgrades its growth forecast in 2023 to an impressive 5.4%.

