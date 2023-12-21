Ikea faces delays & supply shortages

The pressure on global supply chains from shipping companies re-routing cargo vessels away from the Red Sea is starting to be felt. Ikea said on wednesday that it faces delays and supply shortages of some items. The swedish manufacturer of flat-pack furniture pointed directly at the attacks by Houthi on ships in the red sea for the potential shortage. Many shipping firms are now avoiding the world's principal east-west commerce route due to attacks on commercial ships at the southern end of the Red Sea by Yemen's Houthi rebels.