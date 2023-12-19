videos
Iceland volcano erupts in Reykjanes peninsula, weeks after multiple quakes
WION Video Team
|
Updated:
Dec 19, 2023, 07:40 PM IST
Drone footage has captured a volcanic eruption in south western Iceland. Visuals show orange lava pouring out of the cracks.
