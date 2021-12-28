Hundreds of swimmers braved the freezing waters for annual competition

Dec 28, 2021, 10:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Hundreds of swimmers braved the freezing waters of Prague's Vltava River in honour of winter swimming pioneer Alfred Nikodem. 360 participants from eight different countries took part in the 100, 300 and 750 meter distances categories.
