How India checkmates China's circle of threat in South Asian region | WION Game Plan

Satellite images have revealed China’s intelligence facility being set up in the Great Coco island, barely 50km from India’s Andaman and Nicobar Islands – making it yet another location where Indian and Chinese forces will come face-to-face. From Galwan in the North to Tawang in the North-East, Myanmar to Sri Lanka and Maldives in the South… For years, China’s has been attempting to carve out a circle of threat around India. But today's India is different from the one China faced in 1962 and it is prepared for all possibilities. Here’s how India is checking and preparing to shred China’s threat-circle. Watch Game Plan with Shivan Chanana.