How are Russia & United States sending weapons into Sudan?

The war in Sudan as strange as it may sound has got nothing to do with the people of Sudan. The common people of Sudan are the victims of this war. The two military generals fighting for supremacy in Sudan have flouted every ceasefire. Critical infrastructure has been targeted. And life has been brought to a standstill. But the question is this: who is arming these two military generals in Sudan? And why is it that Sudan that just emerged out of one of Africa's longest and most violent civil wars that ended with the creation of South Sudan in 2011, has been plunged into another civil war all over again. Mohammed Saleh gets you the details.