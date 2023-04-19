Heavy gunfire quickly shatters Sudan truce; Fears of a regional spillover | Key details

Explosions shook Sudan's capital on Tuesday evening, despite claims of a ceasefire on the fourth day of fighting that has killed nearly 200. It is a fight between Sudan's Army Chief, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, & his deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who commands the paramilitary rapid support forces. International calls have mounted for an end to hostilities that have spawned increasing lawlessness, death & damage. Battles have taken place throughout the vast country & there are fears of regional spillover. After international mediation, rapid support forces commander Dagalo said he would support a 24-hour armistice. The army denied any knowledge of the armistice & later blamed the rapid support forces for breaking it. The rapid support forces had already accused the army of violating the agreement. By 1600 GMT on Tuesday, the time of the supposed start of the ceasefire, gunfire could still be heard throughout the capital. UN said there is no sign of real abatement of the fighting.