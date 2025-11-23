Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Erupts Again

Kīlauea volcano’s 30th eruption episode ended after 12 hours of continuous lava fountaining from its north vent, with lava flows covering about 20% of Halemaʻumaʻu crater’s floor. This latest episode featured new activity from a previously inactive vent south of the crater, linked to recent small earthquakes. Since December 2024, Kīlauea has experienced 30 episodes of lava bursts, each separated by pauses. Stay updated on this iconic Hawaiian eruption’s evolving activity.