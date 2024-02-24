UK Trident Missile Test: Has the UK's nuclear deterrent program failed?

The UK has failed to test-fire a Trident ballistic missile for the second time in a row. During the test on January 30, the dummy nuclear missile fell into the water next to the submarine it had blasted off from. In 2016 too, the missile veered off course and went towards the U.S. instead of Africa. The Trident missiles are the mainstay of the UK's nuclear deterrence. Do these failed launches point at the UK's (and the NATO's) vulnerability?