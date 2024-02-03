Cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan was sentenced to 10 years in prison, 14 years in prison, and 7 years in prison in three separate cases. The former Prime Minister has asked his supporters to 'take revenge for every injustice' with their vote on Feb 8. Khan's PTI has lost many members, there are some who are contesting as independents, and the remaining have not been able to campaign to their liking, even if PTI wins a sizeable number of seats, what happens to Imran Khan? Has Pakistan's army ended Imran Khan's political career?