Hard Reset: Indian Film Industry After Covid-19

The cinema industry is reeling under the impact of coronavirus and suffering huge financial losses. While production houses and movie theatres are struggling to bounce back, video streaming platforms are witnessing an unprecedented growth. But can video-on-demand services replace big screens? We discuss the future of filmmaking, multiplexes, and OTT with INOX Director Siddharth Jain, Oscar-winning Film Producer Guneet Monga, India CEO of Eros International Pradeep Dwivedi and Veteran Actor Kabir Bedi.