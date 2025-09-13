LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Happening Now: ‘Smash Racism’ And ‘Anti-Immigration’ Rally

Happening Now: ‘Smash Racism’ And ‘Anti-Immigration’ Rally

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 13, 2025, 20:51 IST | Updated: Sep 13, 2025, 20:51 IST
Happening Now: ‘Smash Racism’ And ‘Anti-Immigration’ Rally
A tense scene is unfolding as opposing groups gather for simultaneous rallies — one against racism and the other opposing immigration — leading to heightened tensions and a strong police presence.

Trending Topics

trending videos