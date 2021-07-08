Haiti Police Chief: 4 suspected killers of President Moise slain, 2 arrested

Jul 08, 2021, 02:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
Haiti's National Police said that 4 assassins of President Jovenel Moise have been killed and two have been taken into custody. The attackers are also said to have taken three cops hostage whom Haitian police later rescued.
Read in App