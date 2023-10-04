Guinea: Chasing dreams thousands of miles away | World Of Africa

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 01:00 AM IST
Mamadou Safayu Barry cycled 4,000 kms across West Africa, enduring arrests and blazing heat, for a spot at his dream university. He set off from guinea for Egypt's prestigious Al-Azhar, hoping he would be accepted. The 25-year-old cycled for four months through countries wracked by Islamist militants and coups.

