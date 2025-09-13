LOGIN
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham Eyes Labour Party Leadership Bid

Published: Sep 13, 2025, 21:07 IST | Updated: Sep 13, 2025, 21:07 IST
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham is reportedly considering a bid for the Labour Party leadership, signaling potential changes within the party’s future direction and leadership.

