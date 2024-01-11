Gravitas: Zuckerberg plans to feed beer to cows to produce 'high-quality' beef, critics hit back

The latest business venture of social media tycoon Mark Zuckerberg – which involves raising “world-class” beef cattle by feeding them beer and nuts in his luxurious Hawaiian hideaway – was derided by the netizens as out of touch and environmentally hazardous. On Wednesday (Jan 10), the Meta CEO shared a picture of himself eating a steak, which was medium rare, with no sides, and was made using beef from his Ko’olau ranch, which is a 1,400-acre compound located on Kauai, the oldest island of Hawaii.