Gravitas: Xi to Skip G20 Summit in India | What It Signals About Chinese President's Leadership

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 11:15 PM IST
China has confirmed that president Xi Jinping will not be attending the G20 summit in New Delhi. Chinese Premier Li Qiang will head the Chinese delegation at the summit. What does it say about Xi's profile as a global statesman? Molly Gambhir decodes.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos