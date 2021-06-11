Gravitas | Wuhan Virus: Probing the Wet Market Angle

Jun 11, 2021, 12:35 AM(IST) WION Video Team
A new research has found that more than 47,000 wild animals were sold in Wuhan in the run up to the pandemic. What kind of animals were these? What does the research tell us about COVID origins? WION’s Palki Sharma gets you a report.
