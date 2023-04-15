Gravitas: WTA's Peng Shuai support turns to dust

Top level tennis will return to China this year after the WTA ended its 16-month boycott over concerns about Peng Shuai's safety. It is a U-Turn by the Women's Tennis Association, who had earlier said that it would not return to the country till a transparent investigation is held into sexual assault allegations made by Peng Shuai. She had accused the former China Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual harassment, she later withdrew those allegations- calling them a 'misunderstanding'. Has the WTA failed Peng Shuai and prioritised commercial interests over everything else?